Cops to keep eye on MNS rally using drones, CCTVs

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 23:40 IST

The Mumbai Police have beefed up security for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) Sunday rally at Azad Maidan, anticipating a huge crowd will take part.

At the rally — which police said will start from Hindu Gymkhana, proceed to Vardhaman Chowk and end at Azad Maidaan — MNS activists will demand the ouster of illegal Bangladesh and Pakistan immigrants.

Police, in a statement, said they will use drones and the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera network to keep an eye on the rally. Mumbai Police will press into action service officers and police constables from the region, while combat teams such as Quick Response Team, Riot Control team, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will be kept on stand-by. “An additional 600 policemen will be part of the bandobast,” read the statement. Plain-clothed policemen will also be deployed.

“Parking arrangements have been made at the BEST bus depot and Parsi Gymkhana,” said Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok.