Cops to trace, screen Palghar man’s colleagues

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 18:21 IST

The 50-year-old Palghar resident, who died of coronavirus, worked in a private company at Wagale Estate in Thane. Thane Municipal Corporation has made a list of 110 employees whom he may have come in contact with and are searching for them. A TMC officer said, “We have formed a team to trace the employees and screen them for any symptoms. These employees are from Hajuri, Kalwa, Kisannagar, Pokharan Raod no. 2, Ambika Nagar, Anand Nagar and Wagale Estate areas of Thane city. Few workers are also from Navi Mumbai, Nahur and Mulund areas.”