e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Corona crisis: Residents can pay water bills by June 30

Corona crisis: Residents can pay water bills by June 30

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:24 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

NOIDA:

In view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to allow residents to pay water bills of March, April and May by the end of June, instead of paying them every month.

The government has postponed payment of water bills after residents demanded for the same.

“Residents can pay these bills by June end, 2020, as we have postponed the payment in view of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Alok Tandon, principal secretary with UP infrastructure and industrial department.

Tandon, who is also chairman of Noida and Greater Noida authorities, communicated the decision with the residents.

Recently, the Confederation of NCR Residents Welfare Association (CONRWA), a residents’ body, had through a letter requested for postponement of paying water bills.

“We had requested the postponement of the bill payment because many residents cannot pay the same via online and they cannot visit the water department or the other department of the authority physically due to nationwide lockdown,” said Brigadier (retired) Ashok Hak, convenor of CONRWA (Noida chapter).

“As of now, the residents are under immense strain as their jobs are affected, and they cannot move out of their houses amid Covid -19 safety issues. So, the government should not put any such burden,” said PS Jain, president of CONRWA.

In Gautam Budh Nagar district, there are about 78,000 and 80,000 water consumers under the jurisdiction of Noida authority and Greater Noida authority, respectively. Most of them are yet to pay the dues, the officials said.

Even before the lockdown came into effect, the two industrial development authorities have struggled to recover water bills from their consumers that include builders, private firms and individuals.

The state government has already extended date of payment of water bills for industrial, institutional and commercial units in the two industrial authorities’ jurisdiction due to Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities