Corona cuts short Bihar’s Budget session

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 17:55 IST

PATNA

The Budget session of the Bihar Legislature came to a premature end on Monday in view of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The session, which began on February 24 with the Governor’s address, was scheduled to end on March 31.

As soon as the Assembly assembled on Monday, Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary announced the unanimous decision at the business advisory committee, which met in the morning, to cut short the Budget session. Leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav presented the proposal, which was accepted unanimously.

“There will no session from Tuesday and the required legislative business will be completed today itself, while the Question Hour, Zero Hour or other routine businesses will remain suspended,” he said.

During the day, important business, including tabling of the state finances’ audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year ended March 31, 2018, passage of the budget of various departments and appropriation bill 2020-21, were completed before the House was adjourned sine die. Debates scheduled for remaining budgetary demands for various departments were guillotined.

The Bihar Legislative Council was also adjourned sine die.

Now, the present Assembly could at best have one more session before the assembly elections, scheduled in November. The monsoon session, usually brief, is held in July.

The Speaker said that during the Budget Session, 3,826 questions were received in the Bihar Assembly, out of which 2,934 were approved. While 137 questions were answered on the floor of the House, the answers of 479 others were tabled. The answers for 840 questions were received online.