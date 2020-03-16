e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Corona outbreak: Punjab govt suspends jail visits till March 31

Corona outbreak: Punjab govt suspends jail visits till March 31

The inmates, however, will be able to call their families from official phones in the prisons.

cities Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, SANGRUR/LUDHIANA
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab government on Monday suspended visits to jails across the state till March 31 over concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The inmates, however, will be able to call their families from official phones in the prisons and emergency meetings could also be arranged under special circumstances.

The prison authorities have pasted notices outside the jails that relatives of prisoners/undertrials should not visit till further orders.

Additional director general of police (ADGP prisons) Parveen Kumar Sinha said, “The visits have been limited to absolute minimum.”

In Sangrur, the visitors were seen waiting to meet their relatives lodged in the district jail. “I came to meet my son but I was told that the meetings have been cancelled,” said Jasvir Singh, a visitor.

Bikkar Singh, another visitor said, “I had to give some money and clothes to my brother but I was told that we have to wait for further orders.”

Sangrur jail superintendent Balwinder Singh said, “The government wants to secure jail inmates from the threat of coronavirus. We have asked the relatives of prisoners not to come by the end of this month. The inmates will be able to call their relatives from jail.”

In Ludhiana, the authorities have announced to sanitise the complexes of the central jail, women jail and borstal jail.

Ludhiana central jail medical officer Dr Ankush Goel said the inmates have been made aware about the coronavirus and about precautions. They will be provided with masks, soaps and sanitisers, he added.

The central jail has around 3,100 inmates, against a capacity of 2,500.

top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
First coronavirus positive case reported in Gurugram
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19 LIVE: Scientists give 1st shot of experimental vaccine in US
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
Rajya Sabha polls on March 26: What’s at stake for BJP, Congress, others?
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities