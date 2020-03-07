Coronavirus alarm: 104 passengers travelling with Hoshiarpur father, son screened

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 22:56 IST

The health department has screened 114 people, including 10 crew members, who were onboard the Air India’s Delhi-Amritsar flight with the father-son duo, who returned from coronavirus-hit Italy on Wednesday (March 4), and tested positive for the disease in the preliminary test.

The 44-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were admitted to the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH), Amritsar, after they showed symptoms of the disease on their arrival at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar, through Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, from the European country. The man’s wife, 39, was also screened and showed no symptoms of coronavirus.

Now settled in Italy, the family originally belongs to Khanoor village of Hoshiarpur district. While the man is settled in Italy since 2008, his wife and son went to the European country in 2012.

The family took an Air India flight from Milan on March 3 and landed at Delhi airport. The next day, they took an Air India flight from Delhi to Amritsar.

“Of the 104 co-passengers, 18 of whom are from Amritsar, were screened by the health department,” Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said on Saturday, adding that none of them showed any symptom of coronavirus. The 104 passengers have been told to stay in house quarantine and the health department will keep a close watch on them for next 28 days, she added.

3 FLU CORNERS IN AMRITSAR

The health department on Thursday set up three “flu corners” in Amritsar urging people to get them tested voluntarily. The self-declaration flu corners have been set up at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwaan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, where lakhs of devotees from various countries pay obeisance daily.

Doctors are also present 27X7 at the flu corners to spread awareness and screen the people.

The health department is also screening passengers at the airport and at the Attari-Wagah border. Banners have been put up at the airport with details of the virus, including symptoms, cause, treatment and contact numbers of the health department.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has already announced that it will hold the daily retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border on the Indian side without the presence of visitors.

JIO, BSNL’S CORONA CALLER TUNES

Reliance Jio and BSNL have enabled a new caller tune for all users across the nation to spread the awareness of the deadly coronavirus. The caller tune basically starts with a coughing sound and then leads to some safety measures that consumers should follow in order to stay away from the virus.

The centre has directed the mobile operators to play caller tune that offer detailed information regarding prevention against Covid-19. The caller tune has been aimed to make the people aware of symptoms and precautions to stop the disease from further infections.

DUBAI-RETURNED MAN KEPT IN ISOLATION

A suspected coronavirus patient, who returned from Dubai, was admitted to the isolation ward of GNDH on Saturday.

“A Gurdaspur resident returned from Dubai and landed at the Delhi airport from where he took a flight to Amritsar on Saturday. He was having fever when screened by the doctors at the airport. As a precautionary measure, he was rushed to GNDH and has been isolated,” said Dr Johal.

“His samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, Delhi. We are also screening passengers who were boarding the flight with him,” she said.