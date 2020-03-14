Coronavirus epidemic: Delhi govt bans events with more than 200 participants

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:06 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday ordered a ban on all conferences, seminars and sports gatherings in the national capital which could see more than 200 people at one place, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The fresh directive came a day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and lieutenant governor Anil Baijal declared coronavirus an epidemic and ordered the closure of all cinema halls, schools and colleges in Delhi till March 31 as a preventive measure. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed 80 on Friday. The national capital has six positive cases as of now.

“Social distancing is the most effective way to stop the spread of coronavirus in Delhi and India. To maintain social distancing, it is important to avoid any big event which witnesses huge public gatherings. Sports events such as IPL matches see large gatherings. Hence, we have decided to stop such events with immediate effect till further orders,” said deputy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference Friday.

He said any conference or seminar involving more than 200 people will not be allowed in Delhi. “District magistrates (DMs) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to keep a close watch on the possible spread of the virus in their respective regions. They have been asked to compile all orders issued by Delhi government so far and ensure implementation in the strictest ways,” said Sisodia.

The Delhi government on Thursday had ordered the closure of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect, till March 31. “Swimming pools of all hotels and other entities, where people use the facilities, will be closed,” the order read. The administration also made it mandatory that disinfection exercises are to be taken up on a daily basis at all offices, shopping malls and other public spaces in the national capital.

Besides, all educational institutions – schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, universities, private coaching and tuition centres – are also to remain closed till March 31, except for holding examinations, the order read.

Calling the virus an “exponential threat”, state health minister Satyendar Jain urged people to self-quarantine if they notice any symptoms. “If you have symptoms of Covid-19, get your tests done, avoid public gatherings and stay at home. This is the best way to contain the spread of this disease,” he said.

Stressing on the need to contain this disease by adopting preventive measures, Sisodia reiterated the need to avoid large gatherings. “I want to tell everyone to not wait for government orders but to proactively avoid any big gathering. The government is doing its best but to stop the spread of coronavirus, mutual cooperation of the people and the government is very important. At this time, the biggest solution is social distancing,” he said.