e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal’s Hamirpur, Solan

Coronavirus lockdown extended till June 30 in Himachal’s Hamirpur, Solan

Hamirpur has reported the highest 63 virus cases while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now.

cities Updated: May 25, 2020 18:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Shimla
Municipal corporation employees spray disinfectants during  Nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the  coronavirus pandemic, Shimla on Thursday, May 13 2020/ representative.
Municipal corporation employees spray disinfectants during  Nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the  coronavirus pandemic, Shimla on Thursday, May 13 2020/ representative. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)
         

Hamirpur and Solan districts in Himachal Pradesh will continue with the coronavirus lockdown for a month after the current nationwide phase ends on May 31.

The district magistrates of Hamirpur and Solan issued orders Monday extending the curfew in their areas up to June 30.

The two orders did not specifically mention the lockdown itself, but its extension is implied. The state-wide curfew in Himachal Pradesh is meant to enforce the lockdown against coronavirus.

As in the rest of the state, the two districts allow several hours of relaxation in the curfew and the lockdown every day. Essential services remain open during the curfew hours as well.

This will continue, officials said.

Hamirpur has reported the highest 63 virus cases while 21 people have tested positive for the infection in Solan till now.

So far, the state has reported 214 cases, including five deaths.

According to officials, Hamirpur has witnessed a spurt in cases after people in large numbers returned to the state from parts of the country recently.

The district now has 57 of 142 active cases in the state.

Over 10,000 people have returned to Hamirpur from various red zones in the country in the past 30 days, District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In