Home / Cities / Coronavirus outbreak: 2 booked for flouting quarantine orders

Coronavirus outbreak: 2 booked for flouting quarantine orders

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 01:09 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A Dubai-returned woman and student who recently arrived from the United Kingdom have been booked for violating quarantine orders.

The first case came to light when Navi Mumbai police and health officials were conducting routine checks of home-quarantined persons, especially those who had recently returned from countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the team visited a Sanpada apartment of a couple who had returned from Dubai last week were quarantined. While the man was present at home, his wife was not present. According to her husband, the woman had allegedly gone to visit her son in Santacruz.

“She has been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating the order and for the negligent and malignant act likely to spread the infection,” said an officer from Sanpada police station.

In the second case, a 24-year-old man staying at a complex in Seawoods under the jurisdiction of the NRI police was not found at his house on Saturday. The man had been studying in the UK and had returned home the previous week.

Police officers and health officials paid a surprise visit to his house and learnt that he has gone to stay with his relatives in Kalyan. He too has been booked under the same sections.

While the police have not officially arrested the persons violating quarantine orders, they are being booked and given a notice stating that action will be initiated against them later.

