e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Coronavirus outbreak: Air Traffic Controllers refuse to undergo breath analyser tests

Coronavirus outbreak: Air Traffic Controllers refuse to undergo breath analyser tests

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:23 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) at Mumbai airport have refused to undergo the mandatory breath analyser tests because of hygiene concerns.

While pilots and members of the crew have to undergo a breath analyser test before every operation to find out if they are inebriated, in 2019, the country’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the tests for ATCOs and other airport staff on the sample basis. According to the new rule, 10% of all ATCOs in a particular duty shift are randomly checked by DGCA staff.

On Wednesday, the ATCOs wrote to their management informing them that they will not be participating in the BA test as there was no assurance that the apparatus used for breath analyser test was safe.

The Maharashtra police suspended breath analyser tests for motorists from March 17 due to high risks involved in blowing into the apparatus while placing it close to one’s mouth.

The ATCOs asked their air navigation system department to approach the management Airports Authority of India and the DGCA. “After their letter did not to get a response from DGCA, the AAI chairman, an IAS rank officer, on Wednesday, wrote to the DGCA to exempt the concerned officers working for Mumbai airport,” said a source who is the in the know about the developments.

SpiceJet joins IndiGo and Vistara

SpiceJet on Thursday said that due to unprecedented situation arising due to Covid-19, it has temporarily suspended a majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30, 2020. “We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises. Our Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule. Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March, 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April, 2020,” said that the airline spokesperson.

top news
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Before 5.30 am hanging, Delhi rape convicts knock on Supreme Court door
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Janta curfew this Sunday, don’t step out, PM Modi urges people in address on coronavirus
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Delhi gang-rape convicts to hang, rules high court after 90-minute hearing
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Coronavirus outbreak: 30% people may be asymptomatic, finds Japan study
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Covid-19 outbreak: No foreign flights in India for a week, work-from-home for private sector
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Virat Kohli, coach Ravi Shastri laud PM Modi’s speech on coronavirus
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Restaurants told to shut, non-essential govt services next: Kejriwal on Covid-19
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | PM’s ‘curfew’ call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities