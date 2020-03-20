Coronavirus outbreak: Air Traffic Controllers refuse to undergo breath analyser tests

cities

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 01:23 IST

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) at Mumbai airport have refused to undergo the mandatory breath analyser tests because of hygiene concerns.

While pilots and members of the crew have to undergo a breath analyser test before every operation to find out if they are inebriated, in 2019, the country’s aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) introduced the tests for ATCOs and other airport staff on the sample basis. According to the new rule, 10% of all ATCOs in a particular duty shift are randomly checked by DGCA staff.

On Wednesday, the ATCOs wrote to their management informing them that they will not be participating in the BA test as there was no assurance that the apparatus used for breath analyser test was safe.

The Maharashtra police suspended breath analyser tests for motorists from March 17 due to high risks involved in blowing into the apparatus while placing it close to one’s mouth.

The ATCOs asked their air navigation system department to approach the management Airports Authority of India and the DGCA. “After their letter did not to get a response from DGCA, the AAI chairman, an IAS rank officer, on Wednesday, wrote to the DGCA to exempt the concerned officers working for Mumbai airport,” said a source who is the in the know about the developments.

SpiceJet joins IndiGo and Vistara

SpiceJet on Thursday said that due to unprecedented situation arising due to Covid-19, it has temporarily suspended a majority of its international operations from March 21 till April 30, 2020. “We will resume the suspended flights as soon as the situation normalises. Our Kolkata-Dhaka flight will continue to operate as per schedule. Our Chennai-Colombo flight will restart from the 25th March, 2020 while our Delhi-Dubai and Mumbai-Dubai flights will resume from 16th April, 2020,” said that the airline spokesperson.