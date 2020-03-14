Coronavirus outbreak: Golden Temple plaza basement closed for visitors

cities

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 22:04 IST

The district administration on Saturday banned the entry of visitors to the basement of Golden Temple plaza, a hi-tech story-telling hall situated at the main entry gate of the Sikh shrine, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The hall is managed by Punjab government.

“Since a larger number of tourists visit the basement of the Golden temple plaza, a museum and a hall where audio and video shows are shown to public, the state government has ordered to close it till further orders. The visitors will continue to visit the temple,” reads the information released by the district administration.

Four travellers quarantined

Meanwhile, four Punjab-based people who reached Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport on Saturday have been kept in isolation ward of Swami Vivekananda Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre for 14 days by the health department.

The four travellers had reached the holy city from France and Germany. The health department on Thursday had decided to quarantine every tourist with the history of travelling to seven coronavirus-hit countries—China, Iran, Italy, Korea, France, Germany and Spain.

“The people are healthy and have been quarantined for precautionary measures. We have enough arrangements to keep them in isolation and a team of expert doctors are keeping a close watch on them,” said Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal, civil surgeon.

Travellers categorised into three categories

The health department has categorised the coronavirus suspects into three categories—A, B and C.

The A-category suspected travellers are those who will be found suffering from cold or cough and will be kept into isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) while 60-year-old and above comprises B-category travellers and they will shifted in the isolation ward of the rehab centre, irrespective of symptoms. The travellers with less than 60 years and who are healthy are being placed into C-category. They will not be kept in isolation ward but will be quarantined for 14 days at their homes.