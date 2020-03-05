Coronavirus scare: CBSE allows students to bring masks, sanitisers to exam halls

cities

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 23:00 IST

In the wake of coronavirus threat, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has permitted students to carry masks and sanitisers to examination centres.

Around 30,000 students are appearing in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams at 30 exam centres in Ludhiana.

Earlier, the students were not allowed to carry any item to the centre expect pencil, eraser, sharpener and admit card.

The move was appreciated by parents and students. Few students bought sanitisers to clean their hands during exams.

The principals of schools affiliated to CBSE said they had sensitised the students of their schools to take preventive measures in order to combat it.

Vandna Shahi, principal of BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, said, “We have created awareness among the students in the morning assembly and told them not to panic. Children have been apprised of the preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing/ sneezing, use of tissue paper or using the sleeve of shirt covering upper arm) that will help in preventing/ reducing transmission of not only this disease, but also large number of other communicable diseases.”

She said, “The centre superintendents have been instructed to allow the board class students to entre the exam centres with masks and sanitisers. One student was wearing mask while attempting the paper today, while others are taking precautions.”

The board also uploaded a pamphlet with instructions to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. The students have been advised to wash their hands with soap and water frequently, and contact the physician if they have cold and cough or difficulty in breathing.

Principal of Nankana Sahib Public School, Harmeet Kaur Waraich, said, “We have received the instructions and students are allowed to wear masks and sanitisers as a precautionary measure. We have informed our own students to take precautions and stay safe.”