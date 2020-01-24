Coronavirus scare: Isolation wards set up in government hospitals in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 23:01 IST

The health department has set up fully equipped isolations wards in two government hospitals — Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) and the civil hospital —in Amritsar as part of preventive measures in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in China, civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kau Johal said on Friday.

Health department officials, led by Dr Johal, also visited the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, Amritsar, to direct the airport authorities to keep a close watch on the passengers arriving from foreign countries, especially from China.

After conducting a meeting with Amritsar airport director Manoj Chansoria, Dr Johal said, “We have directed the airport authorities to check all passengers arriving at the airport. They are asked to notify the health department in case they suspect any passenger of carrying the coronavirus. If any passenger is suffering from fever, they will be given first aid at airport and will further be treated and monitored in isolation wards set up at the two hospitals.”

“Till now, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country and people need not panic. To create awareness among the people travelling to India from other countries, we will distribute and put up banners at the airport which will have all necessary details about the virus, including symptoms, causes, available treatment and contact numbers of the health department.”

Coronavirus is an umbrella of viruses that can cause infections ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).