Coronovirus: Ludhiana industry cancels 5 visits to China

Ludhiana Besides killing people and creating havoc, the coronavirus epidemic sweeping across China is causing collateral damage to Ludhiana industry as well.

The Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), a consortium of 2,000 members of which 1,300 are from the cycle industry, has cancelled five tours to China and Taiwan following the scare. The cancellation is likely to be a dampener on bilateral trade and collaboration in the bicycle industry, especially as the city manufactures 90% of 1.7 crore cycles made annually in the country. For high-end cycles, major components are imported from China.

Usually, hundreds of cycle manufacturers visit China to participate in global trade fairs for technology exchange programmes. The shows hit this year are The Taipei Cycle show (March 4-7) in Taiwan, China Plas, to be held from April 21-24 in Shanghai, as well as Canton Fair, Phase 1, II and III to be held in April and May.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president, FICO, said, “The largest show on the bicycle industry ‘China Cycle, 2020’ to be held in Shanghai from May 6-9 is also under review. It is likely that we will cancel that trip.” He added 40 members had made bookings for the Taipei Cycle show; around 50 for Chinaplas and over 80 members had booked for all the three phases of the Canton Fair.

DS Chawla, president, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), said, “The epidemic in China has also hit our imports as we are not sure who has packed our containers in that country. We are fearing imports as containers are already in transit on way from ports in China,” adding, “Due to this epidemic, industrialists are left with no other option but to sit with fingers crossed and wait for things to improve.”

He added, “We are also advising members not to go for tinned food from China. The government should stop imports. Containers should be isolated at ports itself and should be sent onwards only after clearance.”

SS Bhogal of Bhogal Sales Corporation said, “China 2020 is the biggest cycle fair in the world where at least 150 cycle manufacturers from Ludhiana go every year. It is sad that we will not be able to make it to the fair this year.” He added, “Such shows promote exchange programmes and showcase latest technology.”

More cancellations could follow; biggest show in the world on cycles in May could also see lower Ludhiana participation

