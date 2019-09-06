Corruption in giving welfare scheme benefits will not be tolerated, says Yogi

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:42 IST

Addressing a public gathering in Gangoh area of Saharanpur district on Friday, chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that his government had “zero tolerance towards crime and corruption”. He also called upon the people of Saharanpur, especially Gangoh, to take advantage of the various government welfare schemes.

The Gangoh assembly seat -- left vacant after MLA Pradeep Kumar got elected as a member of Parliament from Kairana in the Lok Sabha polls -- is scheduled to go for by-polls soon, however, the election date is still to be announced.

After distributing certificates to the beneficiaries of welfare schemes, Yogi lauded the “land of Goddess Shakumbhari” (‘Shakumbhari Devi’ temple in Saharanpur is among the famous ‘shakthi peeth’ temples of India). He also talked about supporting the globally renowned wood-carving industry of the district, establishing a university there and working continuously to improve the law and order situation.

“The state government is working on its agenda of zero tolerance towards crime and corruption. No gaps will be accepted. Officials have been warned that corruption and high-handedness in providing benefits to applicants of welfare schemes, especially youngsters and women, will not be tolerated and errant officers will be sent to jail,” said the CM, adding that his government was especially working to ensure the safety and security of farmers, youngsters and women.

On the occasion, Yogi also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making and implementing a law against the practice of instant triple talaq and saving Muslim women from exploitation. He also praised the union government for its decision to render Article 370 ineffective and bring Jammu & Kashmir into the mainstream of the country.

Referring to the issue of cane farmers’ pending dues, the chief minister said that a record payment of Rs 760 billion (Rs 76,000 crore) had been made to the cultivators over the past two years. “We have directed officials to clear the payment of pending dues before the beginning of the new crushing season,” he said.

Accompanying the CM were ministers Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Rana, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Bharatiya Janata Party’s west UP president Ashwani Tyagi and MP Vijay Pal Tomar.

As many as 13 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will soon go to by-polls. However, the election commission has, so far, only declared the date for the by-election in Hamirpur -- September 23.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 16:42 IST