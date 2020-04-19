e-paper
Covid-19: Couple and their parents booked for wedding

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:04 IST
A newly wed couple and their parents in Ulhasnagar were booked for violating lockdown rules by allegedly organising a wedding ceremony and inviting over 30 people without taking safety measures. The wedding was organised near Dussehra Maidan in Ulhasnagar. Hill Line police booked six people and they were asked to home quarantine for two weeks. According to the police officers the families didn’t follow any social distancing norms and no one was wearing a mask at the ceremony.

