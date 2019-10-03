e-paper
Couple consumes poison outside district police HQ

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:21 IST
Peeyush Khandelwal
Peeyush Khandelwal
Hindustantimes
         

Ghaziabad: A couple allegedly consumed poison outside the district police headquarters on Thursday afternoon, alleging harassment by police and administrative officials.

They said the officials were pressuring the man to leave his present wife and to allow his first wife, aged 29, to come and live with him. The 29-year-old first wife, on September 12 , had lodged an FIR of bigamy against the man after which he had spent 10 days in jail.

Police said around 1pm, the man, Lalit Chaudhary, and his 30-year-old second wife from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, arrived outside the district police office and allegedly consumed milk and a cold drink laced with poison and entered the SSP’s office. Upon spotting the couple in a drowsy state, the police personnel immediately shifted the two to Sanjay Nagar Combined Government Hospital. The doctors at the hospital said they were stable but under treatment.

Chaudhary told HT, “We consumed poison and went inside the SSP’s office as the police and a woman administrative official had been pressuring me to divorce my present wife from Punjab and take back the 29-year-old woman who claims to be my first wife. Based on some fake documents, the 29-year-old woman had lodged an FIR against me at Sihani Gate police station on September 12 and I had to spend about 10 days in jail.”

Chaudhary claimed that he was allegedly beaten by police and pressured by the woman official posted at the SDM office.

The police Thursday evening said Chaudhary has given a petition against policemen and the administrative official who allegedly harassed and ill-treated him.

“His petition about the harassment is taken up for inquiry and appropriate action will be taken once the inquiry is over,” Shlok Kumar, superintendent of police (city), said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 21:21 IST

