Couple ends life after killing their 4-year-old daughter

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:39 IST

A couple allegedly committed suicide after killing their four-year-old daughter in their 2-BHK house in Shil Daighar in Dombivli on Monday. Two people have been arrested in the case.

The man, 39, worked in a rice mill nearby. His 33-year-old wife sent a suicide note, signed by both, to her family members on WhatsApp and Facebook. They have blamed 13 family members for harassing them over a property dispute.

The police were alerted about the incident around 5am on Monday. The woman’s family, who live in a nearby village, too reached after reading the message. “In the suicide note, the couple demanded stringent punishment for the 13 relatives named in the message,” said deputy police commissioner, S Burse.

They have said that all jewellery and other valuables should be handed over to the woman’s brother and have directed him to donate them to an orphanage. Later, two people among the 13 named in the suicide note were arrested. “The man’s cousins were arrested. We will question them to get a clearer picture,” said a police officer.

Burse said the couple might have taken the step because of the property dispute but they will interrogate the relatives. “We have sent the bodies for post mortem. We have registered an accidental death report,” he said.

Their neighbour said the couple was cordial to everyone in the locality. “We came to know about the incident after the woman’s family called the police and came to the house early in the morning. As prices of land in the area rose, the family was under pressure from their relatives to sell the land. The man was hard-working,” he said.