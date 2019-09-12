Couple found dead in Delhi’s Paharganj park

delhi

A couple from Mahendragarh in Haryana was found dead at a park in central Delhi’s Paharganj on Thursday. Police said the duo was missing from Mahendragarh since Tuesday. Police said it looks like the couple consumed poison as they had no external injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) MS Randhawa said they received a call at Paharganj police station reporting that a man and a woman are lying unconscious inside a park in Aram Bagh, Paharganj.

“A team that reached the spot found a man, aged about 24-25 years, and a woman around 19-20 years old lying in the park. The duo had no injury marks. Prima facie it appears that both of them consumed something poisonous. The spot was inspected by the crime team and both were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead,” Randhawa said.

The DCP said, later both of them were identified as residents of Mahendergarh in Haryana. “Their family members were informed. The area police have been informed and a post mortem is being conducted,” he said.

The officer said they are also checking CCTV footage from the area where the bodies were found to verify the sequence of events. “Family and friends are being questioned to find out possible reasons behind their alleged suicide. Call records are also being checked,” he said.

