Couple ‘manhandled’ by cops during vehicle checking drive booked for rioting

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:47 IST

A day after the police allegedly manhandled a youth, his sister and her husband during a vehicle checking drive in Hussainganj, the trio was charged for rioting on Monday.

However, no action was taken against the sub-inspector Shiv Bahadur Singh who allegedly attacked the two men. The woman claimed that she was slapped by a lady constable.

“We have booked one Ajmal, his sister Neha and brother-in-law Rahul. Some unidentified people have also been charged for rioting and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties,” said VC Tripathi, SP (west).

When asked about action against the accused S-I, the SP said that the matter was still being investigated. “Action against the S-I will be taken, if he is found guilty,” he added

According to police, the incident occurred near the Maharana Pratap crossing around 8.30pm when police cops caught Ajmal during a checking drive. He was not carrying registration papers of the vehicle, said cops.

Ajmal called Neha and Rahul, who rushed to the spot with the documents. Neha alleged that when she approached the S-I, he spoke to her rudely, and a woman constable allegedly slapped her. The police also manhandled Rahul and Ajmal, she added.

The incident sparked a two-hour agitation by locals. The police had to use force to contain the protesters.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 00:00 IST