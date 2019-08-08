Court reserves order on Ratul Puri warrant

cities

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Thursday reserved the order in the application moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a Non- Bailable Warrant (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The agency told special judge Arvind Kumar they fear that he may flee the country and that he might influence witnesses and tamper with the evidence. Puri is being probed for his role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

“Tampering of evidence is going on. Though there is LOC (Look Out Circular) issued against him (Puri), he may flee from Nepal and using other modes, since nothing seems impossible for these rich men..,” the agency told the court.

Referring to a witness Mahipal Singh, who walked-in to the court room last week, claiming that the ED forced him to testify against Puri, the agency said, “one witness has already come to the court in a very peculiar circumstances, stating wrong facts.”

“Right now, they do not know anybody. We feel that our witnesses would be influenced and evidence be tampered with,” said the agency.

Puri on July 27 had moved an anticipatory bail application before the court which was dismissed on August 6.

The ED informed the court that Puri has not joined ED in the probe since July 30.

Puri through his counsel Vijay Aggarwal moved a plea seeking an opportunity to be heard in the matter, view of the principles of natural justice so that he is able to place correct facts on record. Puri also moved the Delhi High Court seeking a copy of his statements recorded under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

In his plea in the High Court, Puri challenged an order of the trial court where the judge had rejected his claim for the copy of the statement. In his plea, Puri contended that not giving a copy of the statement is violation of his fundamental right.

Ratul Puri’s company, Hindustan Powerproject Private Ltd, issued a statement wherein they said Chairman (Puri) and his employees of Hindustan Power have been actively supporting the investigation. “Considering the Group’s penchant for governance and ethics , the chairman and the employees will continue to hold the highest value of integrity. Any fear or rumours of evading the investigation is misconceived and unfounded. Mr Ratul Puri has already appeared more than 200 hours supporting the investigation and will continue to do so,” said the company.

Puri’s counsels were not available for a response. Earlier, his counsel, VIjay Aggarwal had denied the allegations and had said that Puri is being probed five years after investigation begun in the AgustaWestland. “This comes after his utmost cooperation with the ED, despite him having join the investigation 25 times and having given thousand of documents, “ Aggarwal had said.

