Court reserves verdict on Khan’s bail plea, fixes March 7 for next hearing

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:54 IST

BAREILLY Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were produced before a Rampur court on Tuesday amidst tight security in connection with the alleged forged birth certificate of his son.

Additional district Judge (VI) Dhirendra Kumar heard the matter, including the bail application moved by Khan and his family members, but reserved his judgment and posted the matter for the next hearing on March 7.

Khan, an MP from Rampur, along with his son Abdullah, was brought from Sitapur district jail on Monday also but the hearing could not take place because of lawyers’ strike.

Additional Advocate General Vinod Diwakar, who appeared on behalf of the state government, sought police remand of Khan and his son. He said possession of alleged forged birth certificates, PAN card and passport by Azam’s son was a serious issue and there was need to interrogate them and investigate the matter further.

He said the alleged forged birth certificate was also used by Abdullah, a former MLA, in land deals, obtaining PAN and passports and in contesting assembly elections. The Allahabad high court had already set aside his election, he said.

Khan’s laywer, Khaliullah argued that he and his family members were transferred illegally to Sitapur district jail without informing the court.

With charges ranging from land grabbing, stealing buffaloes, goats, books to power theft, Khan has more than 88 lawsuits pending against him.

On January 3, 2019, local BJP leader Akash Saxena had lodged a complaint alleging that Azam and his wife helped their son in obtaining two fake birth certificates – one from Lucknow and another from Rampur – following which an FIR was registered at Ganj Kotwali.

The Rampur police have already filed a charge-sheet against Abdullah Azam for allegedly possessing two birth certificates and PAN card. An MLA from Suar assembly seat in Rampur, Abdullah’s election was set aside by the Allahabad high court here on December 16, last year for being under-age on a petition moved by Nawab Kazim Ali Khan.