Court to give verdict in Pehlu Khan case today

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:08 IST

A local court will announce verdict in the Pehlu Khan lynching case on Wednesday, additional public prosecutor Yogendra Khatana told HT on Tuesday.

The court of additional district judge no 1, Sarita Swami, is hearing the case, for which arguments from both the sides were completed on August 7 and the judge announced to give verdict in the case on August 14.

Khatana said on April 1, 2017, Pehlu Khan and his two sons, residents of Jaisinghpura village in Haryana, were transporting cows in a pickup truck from Jaipur. The truck was passing through Behror when some members of Hindu organisations allegedly stopped them and beat up mercilessly. Khan was later admitted in a local hospital, where he died on April 3, Khatana said.

The additional public prosecutor said that there are nine accused in the case including two minors. The fate of seven accused — Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu — will be decided on Wednesday, Khatana said. The two minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court. The victim side presented 44 witnesses in the case, Khatana said

