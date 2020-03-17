Courts in Punjab, Haryana, UT to hear only urgent cases

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 23:16 IST

CHANDIGARH

The high court on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the functioning of district and other courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh following coronavirus outbreak.

The courts will take up only urgent cases till March 31. The high court has asked district and sessions judges to take steps so that litigants do not crowd courts and undertrials appear through video-conferencing. The judicial academy in Chandigarh too has been closed and all institutional training programs have been deferred.

A similar order was passed for the high court on Monday.

The instructions issued by the registrar general states that courts will take up only bail matters and other such cases requiring urgent intervention and remaining cases should be adjourned beyond March 31.

The high court has asked judges to accommodate request from lawyers, parties and witnesses for adjournment. However, courts can hear such cases where both the parties cite sufficient reasons for urgency.

The courts have been asked to take steps to avoid crowding on the premises. Cases of undertrials should be heard through video-conferencing instead of producing them physically in the court and wherever this facility is not available, duty magistrates should be deputed, said the HC.