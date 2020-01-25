Cousin booked for impregnating minor in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:35 IST

A 21-year-old man raped and impregnated his 14-year-old cousin in Jhrodan village of Hathur, police said on Saturday.

The Hathur police have registered an FIR against the accused following the complaint of the victim, who is a school dropout. The victim said she used to stay alone at home while her parents, both daily wagers, used to go looking for work.

The victim said in the absence of her parents, her cousin, who lived nearby, used to barge in the house and rape her. The accused had also threatened her to keep mum. Meanwhile, she turned pregnant and confided in her mother on Friday, who then approached the police.

Sub-inspector (SI) Swarnjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused was booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at the Hathur police station. A hunt is on for his arrest, the SI said.

MAN HELD FOR RAPING GIRL, POSTING HER LEWD VIDEOS

The Jagraon police on Saturday arrested a man for raping a 17-year-old girl and making her lewd videos viral on social networking sites. The accused has been identified as Mehakdeep Singh alias Mani, 24, a resident of Sodhiwal village.

The victim, a resident of Kothe Hari Singh village in Jagraon, saidshe had met the accused on September 16, 2018. She said the accused established physical relations with her and made lewd videos of her.

She said later the accused started blackmailing her for sex by threatening to post her videos on social networking sites, but did it anyway, following which she approached the police.

Jagraon City station house officer inspector Jaspal Singh said, “The accused was arrested from Sodhiwal. A case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act was registered against the accused. The police will produce him before a court on Sunday.”