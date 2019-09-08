Cousins thrashed over ‘petty’ issue in Ludhiana, 3 booked for murder bid

cities

Sep 08, 2019

A Mohalla Mushtaq Gunj resident and his two brothers have been booked for allegedly thrashing a man of the same locality and his cousin over a petty issue of moving air cooler to other direction during a religious gathering on Saturday.

The accused bludgeoned the victim with a tile and fled from the spot.

The victims — 45-year-old Harpal Singh and his 40-year-old cousin Malkit Singh — were rushed to civil hospital. Sensing critical condition of Malkit Singh, who has sustained injuries in head, doctors at the civil hospital referred him to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The accused, who are yet to be arrested, have been identified as Karamjit Singh, alias Happy, Mahinder, alias Gurdit Singh and Mani.

A cloth vendor, Harpal in his complaint mentioned that a religious programme was on Saturday organised at Gurudwara Baba Chand Sahib, which was attended by his neighbours.

“Karamjot Singh came there and turned an air cooler placed at the venue towards him. When I objected to it, he hit my head with his kada (arm ring),” he told the police.

Harpal said after the programme got over, he went to his house.

“Karamjit Singh and his brothers followed me to my house. They took out an interlocked tile and thrashed me and my cousin Malkit Singh with it. When Malkit collapsed due to his head injuries, the accused fled from the spot,” he added.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first information report (FIR) under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the brothers.

“A hunt is on to nab them,” he added.

Sep 08, 2019