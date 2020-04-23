Covid-19: 10 more test positive in Punjab, tally reaches 287

cities

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:03 IST

Ten more cases of the coronavirus, including seven from Jalandhar and one from Mohali district, were reported in Punjab on Thursday, taking the total tally of those infected in the state to 287.

In Jalandhar, those found infected include a 55-year-old woman of New Raseela Nagar locality whose 65-year-old husband was found positive earlier and a 39-year-old wife a 42-year-old positive patient from Basti Sheikh.

Others are a 70-year-old man who is landlord of a 27-year-old infected man in Pacca Bagh area, a 46-year-old woman of Basti Danishmanda who is a close contact of a 70-year-old positive patient besides a 65-year-old woman from Jawala Nagar, four men aged 48, 39 30 and 31, all co-workers of a 40-year-old Covid-19 patient from Raja Garden.

Except the Basti Danishmanda woman resident aged 46, eight are contacts of the 40-year-old infected man from the Raja Garden locality.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has reached 62, said health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu.

Of a total of 1,630 samples collected in the district, 1168 tested negative while results of 248 are awaited, he added.

The district administration has asked the health department to ensure throat swab testing of everyone having flu-like symptoms.

The Doaba region has reported 92 Covid-19 cases, including three deaths, so far. SBS Nagar has 19 cases, Hoshiarpur seven and Kapurthala three.

The son of a 70-year-old woman from Nijamtam Nagar, who was cured of the virus infection after treatment in a private hospital in Ludhiana, was declared as recovered on Thursday at the local civil hospital after being tested negative twice.

PGI employee found infected in Mohali

In Mohali, a 30-year-old resident of Nayagaon and an employee of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, was tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. His family members were tested negative. The district’s count has now reached 63. Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the man is a primary contact of a previous positive patient and resides in the same building in Adarash Nagar locality of Nayagaon. The reports of all family members of the previous infected patient were found positive. The reports of 45 persons are awaited in the district which has reported two deaths with 14 people having recovered, the civil surgeon said. Of a total of 1,104 samples collected in the district, 978 have been found negative.