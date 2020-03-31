e-paper
Covid-19: 37-yr-old man tests +ve in Patiala

Covid-19: 37-yr-old man tests +ve in Patiala

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:02 IST
A 31-year-old Patiala resident tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The patient, a resident of Dhesi Mehmandari street of Patiala city, returned from Dubai on March 21.

“The patient was kept under observation in Delhi, but he tested negative for the virus. He was in home quarantine from March 24 and was admitted to the medical college on Sunday after he showed symptoms of Covid-19,” Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said.

He said the reports of his samples on Monday evening tested positive. “We have started the process of tracing his contacts and rushed our teams to his locality,” the civil surgeon said.

On Saturday evening, a resident of Ramnagar village of Ghanaur block of Patiala district tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ambala civil hospital.

He was living at his native village in Patiala after returning from Nepal and was admitted to Ambala Civil Hospital. His native village is close to Ambala district.

