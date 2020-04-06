Covid-19 : 5 patients associated with ex-ragi shifted to pvt hospital in Punjab

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:45 IST

A day after an audio clip of former Golden Temple hazoori ragi Nirmal Singh Khalsa’s last phone talk with his family surfaced alleging lack of proper medical care for Covid-19 patients at Government medical college (GMC) Amritsar, five patients associated with Khalsa were shifted to a private hospital on Sunday.

Khalsa’s 65-year-old US-returned aunt and a 58-year old fellow ragi who accompanied him to Chandigarh for a religious congregation, were tested Covid-19 positive on Friday while his associate’s wife, son and 9-year old grandson were tested positive on Saturday.

“They were getting treatment in Guru Nanak Dev hospital (GNDH)’s isolation ward. On Sunday, they have been shifted to Fortis Hospital Amritsar as they wished to get treatment from a private hospital,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal.

She added, “The five patients are stable and are responding to the treatment.”

In the audio clip of his last conversation with his family members, Khalsa is heard saying that the GMC doctors were not giving him medicines and senior doctors were

not visiting the isolation ward to check the patients. He had also raised sanitation issues. Khalsa died on April 2.

Golden Temple’s hazoori ragi Bhai Karaj Singh on Sunday said, “The patients associated with Bhai Nirmal Singh and their families were not satisfied with the treatment being given at GMC. The family members had appealed to Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to shift them to a private hospital and after his instructions, the health department agreed to shift them to Fortis hospital.”