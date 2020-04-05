Covid-19: Admn on toes to trace contacts of Rupnagar man, 17 quarantined

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 00:02 IST

The district administration and the health department in Rupnagar were on their toes on Saturday to trace the contacts of a 55-year-old resident of Chatamali village who was tested positive for Covid-19 a day before.

The man, who suffers from sugar and hypertension, was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he was found positive for the coronavirus. He has been shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

It is learnt that he had gone to a medical check-up camp in the village on March 13 that was attended by doctors from the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, and Mohali besides some people from abroad.

He also reportedly visited hospitals in Rupnagar, Kurali and Mohali before visiting the GMSH, Chandigarh.

The officials are finding it difficult to trace his contact history and as from where he got infected by Covid-19.

Seventeen persons, including family members of the patient who came in contact with him, have been kept in the isolation ward of the Rupnagar civil hospital. Their swab samples have been sent for testing reports of which are awaited.

As a precautionary measure Chatamali and its adjoining Chatamala and Dhianpura villages have been sealed to contain the spread of the virus.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sonali Giri said anyone who came in to contact with the 55-year-old patient should inform the administration and the health authorities.

Reports of samples of three attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of Delhi were found negative while reports of five others are awaited.