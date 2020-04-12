e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19: Day after, infected student’s close contacts screened at private varsity

Covid-19: Day after, infected student’s close contacts screened at private varsity

The 21-year-old’s nearly 150 close contacts, including some students from Bhutan, were screened

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The health department on Sunday started screening at a Phagwara-based private university of the close contacts of a 21-year-old girl student who was found positive for the coronavirus a day before.

The blood samples of the student, who is pursuing bachelor of physiotherapy and hails from Maharashtra, were taken by the department on Friday after the varsity authorities found her symptomatic of Covid-19 during a routine check-up.

The 21-year-old’s nearly 150 close contacts, including some students from Bhutan, were screened on Sunday. She has been kept in the isolation ward of the Kapurthala civil hospital and is stated to be stable.

Health officials said the patient has no travel history as she has been living in the hostel for last two months along with her two roommates.

“Her two roommates left for home on March 25 and March 27. We have informed the officials concerned in their area to take their blood samples,” civil surgeon Dr Jasmit Kaur Bawa said.

The department has prepared a list of their close contacts, including 60 students in her hostel block and 15 staff members and mess workers whose blood samples will be taken.

She said the suspected patients will be kept in quarantine in the university.

Kapurthala deputy commissioner Dipti Uppal said all those present on the varsity campus, including around 2,000 students and 500 staff members, will be examined and no one will be allowed to move out till then.

On Sunday, there was panic among students on the varsity campus and the health department teams and police had a tough time convincing them to cooperate for a screening.

top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities