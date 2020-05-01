Covid-19: NHM worker tests positive in Amritsar, accuses hospital authorities of not treating him

cities

A 22-year-old worker of the National Health Mission (NHM), who was assigned duty of transporting blood and throat swab samples of the Nanded-returnees to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Amritsar, was tested positive for Coivd-19 on Friday.

He has alleged that he is not being given proper treatment at GMCH, Amritsar.

“Many pilgrims have returned from Takht Huzur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra. And all of them are being tested positive for Covid-19 in Amritsar. We had taken samples of health workers who were collecting samples of the pilgrims or have come in contact with them. The 22 year old has been tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He may have been infected from the Nanded pilgrims,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore, adding that they will test all health workers and administration staff who have come in contact of Nanded-pilgrims.

“Health workers are given personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for collecting samples of people as any person can infect the medical staff. Meanwhile, samples of his father, mother and wife have also been collected,” Dr Kishore added.

The NHM worker, who was working as a lab technician at the health centre in Lopoke in district, shot a video from the isolation ward of GMCH and circulated it on the social media. The NHM worker said, “The health department had collected my samples as a precautionary measure on Thursday and told me on Friday that I am tested positive for Covid-19. They admitted me in the isolation ward but no one is giving me any treatment.”

While sharing his video on Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said, “With 6% mortality rate, which is the highest in country, the video exposes the condition in state in treating and handling Covid-19 cases. Captain saab, are we waiting for a disaster to happen?”

Meanwhile, a staff nurse, who was present on duty in the isolation ward of GMCH, alleged that the 22-year-old patient spat on her. “He spat on a staff nurse after which we made him understand that he needs to calm down. Sympathising with his condition, we have decided not to lodge an FIR against him,” said additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Himanshu Aggarwal.

Medical superintendent of GMCH, Dr Raman Sharma, said, “There is no specialised treatment for Covid-19 patients. Only the symptoms are treated. The patient is asymptomatic. Our doctors and nurses are available 24 -hours in the isolation ward and are taking care of every patient. The NHM worker is aggressive and was panicky on hearing that he has tested positive of the disease. I personally met him and he is stable.”