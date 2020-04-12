COVID-19 outbreak: 15,568 screened in Amritsar on Day 1, one isolated at GNDH

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:03 IST

The health department and district administration on Sunday checked 15,568 residents in Amritsar on the first day of the door-to-door screening to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

A 40-year old man of Amarkot area was admitted in the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) after he was found symptomatic of the coronavirus.

The administration sent 42 medical teams, comprising accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers and auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) staff, to screen residents of Krishna Colony, Amarkot, Udham Singh Nagar, Tej Nagar, Mustafabad and Chanan Singh Nagar. The administration’s target is to screen 11,000 houses of the area in the next three days.

“The medical teams covered 3,438 houses on the first day. In the Amarkot area, a man was found suffering from fever and cough. He did not want to reveal his illness but his wife admitted that he had fever and cough for the last few days. His samples were taken for testing. Amarkot locality is near to Krishna Nagar, where a 67-year-old man was tested positive on April 3,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“Also, a woman from same area was found suffering from mild fever. Since she was not found suffering from any other Covid-19 symptom, medication was provided to her and was told to home quarantine. Our medical teams will keep a close watch on her and if found symptomatic, she will also be admitted to GNDH,” he added.