e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / COVID-19 outbreak: 15,568 screened in Amritsar on Day 1, one isolated at GNDH

COVID-19 outbreak: 15,568 screened in Amritsar on Day 1, one isolated at GNDH

A 40-year old man of Amarkot area was admitted in the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) after he was found symptomatic of the coronavirus

cities Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The health department and district administration on Sunday checked 15,568 residents in Amritsar on the first day of the door-to-door screening to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

A 40-year old man of Amarkot area was admitted in the isolation ward of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) after he was found symptomatic of the coronavirus.

The administration sent 42 medical teams, comprising accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers and auxiliary nurse midwifery (ANM) staff, to screen residents of Krishna Colony, Amarkot, Udham Singh Nagar, Tej Nagar, Mustafabad and Chanan Singh Nagar. The administration’s target is to screen 11,000 houses of the area in the next three days.

“The medical teams covered 3,438 houses on the first day. In the Amarkot area, a man was found suffering from fever and cough. He did not want to reveal his illness but his wife admitted that he had fever and cough for the last few days. His samples were taken for testing. Amarkot locality is near to Krishna Nagar, where a 67-year-old man was tested positive on April 3,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore.

“Also, a woman from same area was found suffering from mild fever. Since she was not found suffering from any other Covid-19 symptom, medication was provided to her and was told to home quarantine. Our medical teams will keep a close watch on her and if found symptomatic, she will also be admitted to GNDH,” he added.

top news
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
MHA gets a SOS message on reopening industries amid lockdown. It is official
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
12 new neighbourhoods in Delhi’s 43 containment zones, mostly in South Delhi
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
We need to take lockdowns, curfews seriously: Sachin Pilot
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
Some Covid-19 patients test positive after discharge, trigger worry
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
LIVE| Coronavirus positive cases rise to 804 in Rajasthan
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Don’t think Kapil bhai understood’: Akhtar on why he wants Ind vs Pak tie
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
‘Positive news’: Govt, while warning of possible ‘exponential rise’ in Covid cases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities