e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 patient discharged from Assam hospital due to confusion over names

Covid-19 patient discharged from Assam hospital due to confusion over names

Officials on Saturday said the incident occurred two days ago when authorities of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital were calling out the names of 14 recovered people for their release.

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Guwahati
The Covid-19 patient responded to a name sounding similar to his, which was in fact of a recovered person.
The Covid-19 patient responded to a name sounding similar to his, which was in fact of a recovered person.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

What’s in a name? It turned out to be a lot in Assam’s Darrang district as a Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital instead of a recovered person due to confusion over their similar-sounding names.

Officials on Saturday said the incident occurred two days ago when authorities of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital were calling out the names of 14 recovered people for their release.

The Covid-19 patient responded to a name sounding similar to his, which was in fact of a recovered person from his Dalgaon Sialmari village. He was then discharged instead, they said.But the hospital authorities quickly realised their mistake and sent an ambulance to bring the Covid-19 patient back to the medical establishment the same night, the officials said.

The patient fortunately tested negative for Covid-19 in a test conducted on Friday and was discharged along with the person in whose place he was released earlier, they said.Hospital authorities said that the mistake was caused due to similar-sounding names of the two persons and also because their faces were concealed by masks.

Darrang Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar Bora has ordered an inquiry into the incident and declared the mistakenly discharged person’s house a containment zone.Swab samples of his family members have been collected and sent for tests.

Assam has reported over 3,600 Covid-19 cases so far, of which over 2,000 are active, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Eight persons have died of Covid-19 in the state so far. Of them, four succumbed to the disease this week.

tags
top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In