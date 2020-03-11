Covid-19 positive man visited Noida house for three hours, family put in home isolation

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:58 IST

Noida: The Noida health department said after a tourist guide tested positive for coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in Delhi, his family members, who live in Noida, were on Wednesday put under home isolation.

Health department officials said the man has a house in Noida and accommodations in Delhi, where he works as a tourist guide. He was recently in touch with some tourists, among whom was an Italian who had tested positive for the virus.

Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the Noida health department was alerted about the case by their Delhi counterparts.

“The man lives both in Delhi and Noida. He is a tourist guide and in the last week of February, he had accompanied a group of Italian tourists to Jaipur and Agra. They returned to Delhi after sightseeing. During this period, one of the tourists started showing symptoms of cough and fever. That tourist was examined and he tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

Health department sources said the tourist guide’s wife, wife’s nephew and mother live in Noida. They added that the guide had visited the Noida home on March 3 and stayed there for about three hours.

“After the tourist tested positive for Covid-19, the Delhi health department called in the tourist guide for examination, and he, too, was found positive for the virus in tests done by the National Centre for Disease Control. He has been quarantined in Delhi while his wife and nephew have been kept in home isolation at their Noida home,” Bhargava said.

He said the Noida health department has taken samples from the guide’s wife and nephew and reports are awaited. The guide’s mother had left for Muzaffarnagar and the local health department is in touch with the woman to take up her medical examination, the UP health department officials said.

Noida health department said none of the 147 samples collected from Noida and Greater Noida has so far been found positive for Covid-19. The reports of 102 are in, while the remaining are awaited.