Covid-19 positive woman dies while undergoing treatment for renal failure, 20 contacts traced

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:06 IST

PUNE A 80-year-old Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive woman from Haveli taluka died at Sassoon hospital on Thursday after a private hospital was treating her for renal failure as she did not show any symptoms related to Covid-19.

A local officer on condition of anonymity said, “We have contact traced about 20 people who might have come in contact with the woman and we are inquiring more details from the hospital. The lady is said to be about 80-years-old.”

The woman was a resident of Kavadi Malwad at Hadapsar was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and obstructive uropathy since April 26 and was referred by a private hospital and was admitted to Sassoon hospital on April 29 and died due to Covid-19 on April 30, at 11.45 am. The swab report came on Friday early morning which tested Covid-19 positive, said officials.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad confirmed the incident and said, “We have instructed tracking of comorbid symptoms along with Covid-19 symptoms. We request for more cooperation from private hospitals. They should either report to us on idsp.mkcl.org or call us on 1800 233 4130 to inform us.”

“Multipurpose Health Workers (MPW) have been allotted to hospitals to assist them in such cases. We will be conducting a second-round survey of all inpatient and outpatients in all hospitals and get them tested,” he said.

The woman was last surveyed by Asha workers on April 26 and she was advised to be home quarantined due to her comorbid condition. On April 27 she complained of renal issues, and therefore she was admitted to a private hospital in Hadapsar. The hospital treated her like a patient of renal failure as she was showing no symptoms of Covid-19. As her conditions did not show improvement to the line of treatment, she was referred to Naidu Hospital for further tests. Naidu hospital further referred her to Sasson Hospital where her reports came positive for Covid-19 after her death on Thursday.