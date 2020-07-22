e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid-19 victims’ body swap: Magisterial probe begins, Amritsar GMC staff questioned

Covid-19 victims’ body swap: Magisterial probe begins, Amritsar GMC staff questioned

Amritsar SDM Shivraj Singh Bal, who is conducting the inquiry, visited the college and grilled the doctors, staff nurses and Class 4 employees who were on duty on the day of the incident

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

The magisterial probe into the case involving the swapping of the bodies of Covid-19 patients from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur began on Tuesday with the questioning of staff members of Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar.

Amritsar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Shivraj Singh Bal, who is conducting the inquiry, visited the college and grilled the doctors, staff nurses and Class 4 employees who were on duty on the day of the incident. He also talked to GMC principal Dr Rajiv Devgan and medical superintendent Dr Raman Sharma.

Pritam Singh (93) of Tanda Ram Sahai village in Hoshiarpur district died at the hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 on July 17 night, but his family received the mortal remains of a woman, Padma (37), a resident of Amritsar. Padma’s kin got Pritam’s body which they cremated on July 18.

As per the hospital authorities, the error took place as the on-duty staff put wrong labels on the caskets.“I also visited the mortuary to see the procedure followed by the hospital authorities in dealing with Covid-19 victims’ bodies. There are allegations that the hospital did not constituted a body management committee for Covid-19 victims as instructed by Punjab government,” said Shivraj Singh Bal.

“The hospital authorities have recommended suspension of two staff nurses and as many Class-4 employees for negligence but we are trying to zero in on the role of other staff members,” he added.

top news
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
Commerce minister Piyush Goyal proposes ‘preferential trade agreement’ with the US
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
US stands with India against China’s military aggression: US Lawmaker
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Mike Pompeo urges ‘entire world’ to stand up to China
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Rajasthan cops recover Rs 1.25 cr in horse trading probe, question suspects
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Govt removes export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
Dalit man beaten with belt, head tonsured, moustache cut in police custody
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In