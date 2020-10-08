e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid has reduced us to numbers rather than people who’ve dreamt, loved, lost: Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry

Covid has reduced us to numbers rather than people who’ve dreamt, loved, lost: Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry

cities Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:28 IST
Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla
Renowned thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry’s latest production ‘Black Box’ stars Vansh Bhardwaj (below).
Renowned thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry’s latest production ‘Black Box’ stars Vansh Bhardwaj (below).(HT Photo)
         

Renowned thespian Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry will explore what it means to be incarcerated due to the pandemic in her latest production ‘Black Box’, starring theatre and film actor Vansh Bhardwaj, which will be showcased to a limited audience at The Studio Theatre, Sector 4, Chandigarh, from October 9 to 14.

Actor Vansh Bhardwaj.
Actor Vansh Bhardwaj. ( HT PHOTO )

“We are in the midst of an extreme existentialist crisis. Fear of the virus is so tangible that I wanted to explore what it means to be incarcerated, to lose the life you are so used to, or to lose a career? How does one create their own affirmations?” Mansingh says.

The play, a devised improvisation, also deals with the leitmotif of numbers. “Everyday a bulletin comes out enumerating the infections, recoveries, and deaths. Tomorrow we may become one of the numbers rather than being a person who dreamt, loved, lost, and created, which builds anxiety,” she adds.

Ask Mansingh if it was difficult to put up a production amid the pandemic, she says, “This was a new experience. There is no music, which has been an intrinsic part of my works in the past. I have always done ensemble work. But this time, I worked with only one person who does the lights and everything by himself.”

The play will be adapted for cinema by Mansingh’s son, Kabir Singh Chowdhry.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In