Covid patient, who delivered baby, leaves hospital amid claps

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:24 IST

A 28-year-old Covid positive woman, who delivered a baby 15 days ago at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) hospital at Vashi, was given a warm send-off by the hospital staff on Monday.

The Mumbai resident had travelled to her parent’s house in Navi Mumbai before the lockdown and delivered the baby on April 6. The baby girl has tested negative for the infection.

The woman’s test reports are negative and she was discharged from hospital on Monday.

Prashant Jawade, medical superintendent, NMMC hospital, said, “The woman’s entire family was home quarantined and so they want the hospital to discharge her on Monday. Both mother and child are fine and we are happy that she has recovered.”

The entire staff clapped for her as she left the hospital with her baby.

Dr Rajesh Mahatre, who was part of the team for the woman’s C-section, said, “Performing a C-Section was risky for the patients but we are happy that mother and the baby are fine now.”