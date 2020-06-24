Covid-positive man found dead at home in Loni

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:46 IST

The Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday said he ordered an inquiry after a 45-year-old Covid-19 positive man, who was a resident of a colony under the Loni Border police jurisdiction, was found dead at his residence Wednesday morning at his residence. According to the police, the case is suspected to be a suicide.

“We have come to know that he had tested positive in Delhi on June 23. He was an employee of a civic agency in Delhi. On Wednesday morning, he was found dead. It seems he killed himself after getting the test results. There is no other apparent reason his family has told us as of now,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

The man lived with his family. The station house officer of Loni Border station wrote to the health department and senior police officers asking the family be tested and quarantined.“We are taking up the issue of quarantine with the health department and proper testing will also be taken up for all family members,” Jadaun said.

The victim’s brother-in-law, however, said: “He was tense after his reports came positive for Covid-19 and was worried for the health of his family members,” said.