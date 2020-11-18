e-paper
Covid update: Health dept plans to conduct tests at govt offices

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said the department plans to carry out a test at the regional transport office in mini-secretariat, which generally sees a huge rush.

cities Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 01:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A letter has also been issued by the state government, asking the staff involved in public dealing to get their Covid tests done.
         

A day after the district recorded seven Covid-19 deaths, the Ludhiana health department has decided to carry out tests at crowded locations, such as the government offices, to check the spread of the virus.

Sharing details of a meeting held on Tuesday, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We are planning to carry out a test at the regional transport office in mini-secretariat, which generally sees a huge rush. Besides, testing will also be done at other such government offices where people visit frequently.”

A letter has also been issued by the state government, asking the staff involved in public dealing to get their Covid tests done.

The letter reads that as public dealing has resumed in most government offices, there is a high possibility that this could lead to a spread of the virus. Government employees have been advised to exert caution while dealing with the public and isolate themselves if they develop any Covid-like symptoms, or if they come in contact with any positive patient.

Focus on mandatory masking

Dr Bagga further stressed that wearing a mask is the only vaccine available right now. “Even if a vaccine is developed, it is highly unlikely that everyone will be able to get vaccinated within a year. So, I would urge people to wear masks while going out in public,” said Dr Bagga.

He said that as per a recent survey, only 65% of the people in Ludhiana wear masks. “Our endeavour is to ensure that everyone wears a mask. Only then can we control the spread of the contagion,” said Dr Bagga.

