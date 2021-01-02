e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla

Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla

As many as 25 people were registered for the shot at DDU Hospital, said chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopra.

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Doctors administer Covid vaccine during the dry run at Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla on Saturday.    
Doctors administer Covid vaccine during the dry run at Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla on Saturday.    (Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)
         

A dry run of Covid-19 vaccination was conducted at three different locations in Shimla on Saturday ahead of its official launch.

A team of doctors and observers from the World Health Organisation took part in the drive held at Deen Dyal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, Shimla, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasumpti and Tenzin Hospital, Panthaghati.

“As many as 25 people were registered for the shot at DDU Hospital. A team of experts monitored the dry run,” said chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopra.

Meanwhile Kundan, a volunteer, who was among the first people to get the vaccine jab said he and other volunteers were pleased to participate in the dry run.

Minister inspects IGMCH Covid ward

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday visited IGMCH, Shimla, and inspected facilities at the hospital’s Covid ward.

The hospital administration apprised him about the availability of oxygen and beds. IGMCH senior medical superintendent Dr Janak, medical superintendent Rahul Gupta, principal Dr Rajneesh Pathania, and other officials were present during the minister’s visit.

Bhardwaj also met Covid patients and advised them not to panic. “If you come across any issue, please tell the hospital authorities or call me,” the minister told the patients.

10 lakh screened for virus in Mandi: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that though a decline in coronavirus cases is being observed in Mandi district, it is important to be vigilant and sensitive towards the efforts being made to control the virus. He was presiding over a review meeting on current pandemic situation in the district.

Revealing that 10 lakh persons have been screened under the Him Surksha campaign in Mandi, Thakur said the Covid hospital in Nerchowk would be completed soon to enhance the bed capacity for patients. He said the Him Suraksha campaign would continue in the state till January 4.

top news
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Karnataka govt gives nod to shops, businesses to function 24x7
Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in 13 urban districts
Rajasthan govt imposes night curfew in 13 urban districts
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘No vaccine belongs to any political party’ says JKNC leader Omar Abdullah
‘Current Pakistan pacers are 17-18 years on paper but are 27-28 in reality’
‘Current Pakistan pacers are 17-18 years on paper but are 27-28 in reality’
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In