Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:50 IST

A dry run of Covid-19 vaccination was conducted at three different locations in Shimla on Saturday ahead of its official launch.

A team of doctors and observers from the World Health Organisation took part in the drive held at Deen Dyal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, Shimla, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasumpti and Tenzin Hospital, Panthaghati.

“As many as 25 people were registered for the shot at DDU Hospital. A team of experts monitored the dry run,” said chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopra.

Meanwhile Kundan, a volunteer, who was among the first people to get the vaccine jab said he and other volunteers were pleased to participate in the dry run.

Minister inspects IGMCH Covid ward

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday visited IGMCH, Shimla, and inspected facilities at the hospital’s Covid ward.

The hospital administration apprised him about the availability of oxygen and beds. IGMCH senior medical superintendent Dr Janak, medical superintendent Rahul Gupta, principal Dr Rajneesh Pathania, and other officials were present during the minister’s visit.

Bhardwaj also met Covid patients and advised them not to panic. “If you come across any issue, please tell the hospital authorities or call me,” the minister told the patients.

10 lakh screened for virus in Mandi: CM

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that though a decline in coronavirus cases is being observed in Mandi district, it is important to be vigilant and sensitive towards the efforts being made to control the virus. He was presiding over a review meeting on current pandemic situation in the district.

Revealing that 10 lakh persons have been screened under the Him Surksha campaign in Mandi, Thakur said the Covid hospital in Nerchowk would be completed soon to enhance the bed capacity for patients. He said the Him Suraksha campaign would continue in the state till January 4.