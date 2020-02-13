e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / CR to undertake ₹4-crore repairs on Mumbai-Pune route

CR to undertake ₹4-crore repairs on Mumbai-Pune route

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:02 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Railway (CR) has proposed major repair works, worth ₹4.05 crore, on the Mumbai-Pune railway route this year in a bid to prevent disruption of train services during monsoon.

CR planned to undertake the railway works to prevent damage to the tracks on its ghat section. The railway works will include construction of a wall adjacent to the tracks in the ghat area to prevent boulder-fall, along with construction of horizontal steel ropes to prevent stone-fall on the tracks during monsoon.

The tracks along the entire route will also be secured with a net.

“The work of securing the railway tracks had started immediately after the monsoon [in 2019]. Expansion work was started in the south-east ghat section. This year, we plan to have boundary walls, along with horizontal steel ropes, on the railway stretch,” said a senior CR official.

The Union budget for 2020-2021 has also allocated money for the construction of dynamic rock-fall barriers between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi railway stations.

During monsoon 2019, Mumbai-Pune railway route was disrupted multiple times. The overhead wires broke down between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi railway stations, owing to a boulder-fall.

Of the three railway lines between Mumbai and Pune route, only two railway lines were functional. The Up line towards Mumbai was suspended from October after the tracks were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall.

After last year’s monsoon, the zonal Railways undertook extension of a 140-m long railway bridge on the ghat section.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities