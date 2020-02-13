CR to undertake ₹4-crore repairs on Mumbai-Pune route

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:02 IST

The Central Railway (CR) has proposed major repair works, worth ₹4.05 crore, on the Mumbai-Pune railway route this year in a bid to prevent disruption of train services during monsoon.

CR planned to undertake the railway works to prevent damage to the tracks on its ghat section. The railway works will include construction of a wall adjacent to the tracks in the ghat area to prevent boulder-fall, along with construction of horizontal steel ropes to prevent stone-fall on the tracks during monsoon.

The tracks along the entire route will also be secured with a net.

“The work of securing the railway tracks had started immediately after the monsoon [in 2019]. Expansion work was started in the south-east ghat section. This year, we plan to have boundary walls, along with horizontal steel ropes, on the railway stretch,” said a senior CR official.

The Union budget for 2020-2021 has also allocated money for the construction of dynamic rock-fall barriers between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi railway stations.

During monsoon 2019, Mumbai-Pune railway route was disrupted multiple times. The overhead wires broke down between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi railway stations, owing to a boulder-fall.

Of the three railway lines between Mumbai and Pune route, only two railway lines were functional. The Up line towards Mumbai was suspended from October after the tracks were waterlogged owing to heavy rainfall.

After last year’s monsoon, the zonal Railways undertook extension of a 140-m long railway bridge on the ghat section.