CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown

cities

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST

The Central Railway (CR) transported medicines to two blood cancer patients from Mumbai to Belgavi in Karnataka amid the coronavirus lockdown. The medicines were sent from four different railway transport. The parcel wing of CR sent the medicines from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Pune by a special parcel train. The medicines were then sent from Pune to Satara by workmen special train, meant for railway employees and then transported to Miraj in Maharashtra through a Shramik Special train. From Miraj to Belgavi, it was sent on a goods train.

“Railway has always played a proactive role and proved to be a saviour for many cancer patients during the nation-wide lockdown by providing medicines to them on time.” said a CR spokesperson.

Earlier, the zonal railway had transported one lakh N95 masks, 10,000 eye protection goggles, 2,000 face shields and 75 pairs of protection footwear from the city to health care workers in Telangana.