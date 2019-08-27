Crackdown on plastic: In 20 days, LMC seizes 5 tonnes of polythene, collects Rs 10L as fine

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:52 IST

As part of a crackdown on plastic, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has seized more than five tonnes of polythene from traders and manufacturers and collected Rs 10 lakh in fines during the last 20 days.

Officials said they are conducting raids in the main markets to check use of polythene.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged to make India free of single-use plastic by 2022. So, the state government has decided to make UP free from polythene before August 31. It is essential for us to implement the polythene ban strictly and help government in the protection of environment.”

According to new rules, the LMC has the right to impose a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh on those who violate plastic ban, said Pankaj Bhushan, chief environment engineer, LMC.

He said, “Polythene bags below 50 microns, all plastics and thermocols (including cups and plates) have been banned. This has been communicated to the manufacturers, small units, wholesalers, traders of polythene bags. They will be fined, if they violate the order on plastic ban. Repeated offenders would face six months’ jail.”

However, polythene bags over 50 microns for garbage collection are permitted for hospitals and homes.

“Bags over 50 microns for disposal of home waste and disposal of biomedical waste are allowed,” said Bhushan.

