Creating physically strong, mentally alert and intellectually sharp students

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 21:05 IST

Kishore Ravande, Principal MIT School of Engineering. MIT-ADT University

Kishore Ravande speaks about how the institute helps students become leaders.

Your elevator pitch for MIT School of Engineering?

MIT School of Engineering (MIT-SoE) was established in 2017 as a constituent unit of MIT- Arts, Design and Technology (MIT-ADT) University. MIT School of Engineering offers six conventional UG and 10 specialised UG programmes. Besides that it also offers 16 PG programmes covering latest industry needs and technological advancements. Artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, robotics and mechatronics are the emerging areas that are being offered at MIT-SoE. Aerospace Engineering is another unique discipline in which MIT-SoE is at the forefront in mentoring the students to meet the national requirement. Project-based learning, mini projects, and internships, are the key features of teaching-learning practices. Preparing industry-ready students for making them employable is the primary objective of MIT School of Engineering.

In terms of student skills, what would you say is the plan of action?

The basic philosophy of MIT SoE is to groom our students as leader. Hence, our management is very particular about students being imparted with not only the core academics, but are also groomed as a holistically developed personality. A twelve-credit programme for holistic development is mandatory for all the engineering students. Training in yoga, ground sports, gymnasium, swimming, communication skills in English and foreign languages, other soft skills, creative arts is offered to students to shape the individual personality. Value added programmes by industry personnel are organised to update the students with latest trends in industry. Students are provided with an opportunity to work on real time industry sponsored projects to develop their skills. Finally, each of our student graduates with the attributes of being physically strong, mentally alert, intellectually sharp and spiritually elevated, ultimately making him a winning personality.

Is the curriculum consistently upgraded?

It is engineering with smart technologies that matter for industries and entrepreneurs to initiate a startup. MIT-School of Engineering has created opportunities for learning the industry needed smart technologies. Besides conventional undergraduate and post graduate programmes MIT SoE offers industry-driven specialised programmes. The wide spectrum of programmes offered at MIT SoE are designed to take the challenges of tomorrow’s technologies. The management has invested in a big way to develop state of art laboratories besides partnering with industry to establish Centre of Excellence for providing students with the required platform to facilitate design of experiments and gain in experiential learning. The Institute has signed MoUs with several industries in and around Pune and has created opportunities of internship, industry hands-on training, collaborative projects, lectures by adjunct professors from industry and beyond curriculum learning with industry partners.

What does the future hold?

Preparing students for industries or making them promising entrepreneurs is our core objective. We further wish to introduce flip class room concept and team assignments, e-learning and peer learning, collaborative learning with industry partner and foreign universities, technology enabled learning, and internships with universities abroad. On infrastructure side, we are keen to establish centre of innovation and excellence. The management of MIT School of Engineering has provided the best academic ambience in terms of modern class rooms and laboratories and it is further committed to expand it into a world class learning facility.