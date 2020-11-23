e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Crimes go up in Ludhiana as cop presence goes down post Diwali

Crimes go up in Ludhiana as cop presence goes down post Diwali

Only 4 cases of snatching, burglary and vehicle lifting were reported in the week before Diwali, while the week after recorded 14 such cases

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 00:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana police had deployed around 2,500 personnel across the city to control the law and order situation before Diwali.
Ludhiana police had deployed around 2,500 personnel across the city to control the law and order situation before Diwali.(HT FILE)
         

With police presence in the city visibly going down post Diwali, anti-social elements seem to be gaining momentum once again.

As many as four cases of snatching, two cases of vehicle lifting and eight cases of burglaries have been reported in the city since November 15.

The number of these crimes was much lower between November 9 and November 15, when the Ludhiana police had deployed around 2,500 personnel across the city to control the law and order situation amid the festive rush.

The police had also formed 120 patrolling teams and set up 125 checkpoints at various points in the city during this period. The security plan clearly worked and only four cases of snatching, burglary and vehicle lifting were reported in the week before Diwali.

However, as police withdrew its personnel from the city markets and other public places, the crimes starting going up again.

On November 17 alone, four cases of burglary and one case of snatching was reported in the city.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “The safety and security of citizens is our priority and we will increase patrolling and checkpoints in the coming days to deter such incidents.”

top news
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Local Covid-19 vaccine trials could end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Follow Covid-19 norms to avoid lockdown: CM Uddhav Thackeray tells people of Maharashtra
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to J&K’s Samba sector
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Robber out on parole caught for stealing cop’s pistol
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
Covid update: Sputnik V price; UP govt to test people coming from Delhi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In