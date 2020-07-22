e-paper
Crop diversification drive: Haryana agriculture department sets up 41 demo plots

Crop diversification drive: Haryana agriculture department sets up 41 demo plots

Jul 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has established 41 demonstration plots over 41 acre in eight blocks targeted under the ‘Mera Pani – Meri Virasat’ scheme, which is aimed at protecting depleting groundwater table in the state through crop diversification.

Sanjeev Kaushal, additional chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, said 11 demonstration plots covering two different varieties of maize have been established in Guhla and Siwan.

Kaushal said similarly, demonstration plots showcasing two varieties of cotton have been established in Sirsa, three varieties of maize in five such plots in Ratia. In Pipli, Shahabad, Babain and Ismailabad, seven varieties of maize are being cultivated in 20 demonstration plots.

“The demonstration plots, established over one acre land each are helping the farmers learn about best agriculture practices for getting good yield for their crop. The farmers are provided information about more efficient methods of irrigation to help them increase their livelihood and also reduce pressure on the groundwater table,” he added.

More than one lakh farmers have so far enrolled under the ‘Mera Pani – Meri Virasat’ scheme. All diversified crops such as maize, bajra and pulses will be procured by the government at minimum support price (MSP). Farmers in the rest of the state will also be eligible for availing benefits under this scheme, if they replace their paddy area with alternate crops.

