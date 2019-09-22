CSIR-NCL chief uses the ‘d’ word to bring humanities and social sciences in the same impact frame

cities

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 21:24 IST

As far as your generation goes, the role of humanities and social sciences is important and to connect them is necessary. Not just data from within the subject, but from across the subjects. If you are educated, it will open opportunities for you which are unimaginable. You should try to be the best in whatever you are doing, because you owe it to the society for the encouragement and opportunities,” said Ashwini Kumar Nangia, director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL).

He was speaking as the chief guest at the ‘13th Scholarship Awards Function’ by the Malhotra Weikfield Foundation at the Symbiosis Educational Complex on Sunday. On this occasion 125 meritorious students pursuing post-graduate and under graduate studies in various fields of pure sciences, mainly hailing from rural areas and from families with low incomes were awarded full scholarship to enable them to successfully pursue their studies.

“It is important to have mentor- mentee relationship because mentors will always challenge you and need to surpass their expectations.The students who have been awarded scholarships today are now ambassadors of these scholarship. Each one of them will be conveying the message which foundation gives to their students,” he added.

On this occasion Bahri Malhotra, president; Mukesh Malhotra, vice-president (admin); Ashwini Malhotra, treasurer; Ritu Malhotra and Priti Malhotra trustees all from Malhotra Weikfield Foundation were also present.

While guest of honour was Jayant B Udgaonkar, director of IISER, Pune and scientist Raghunath Mashelkar who is advisory board chairman of the foundation were present for this function. Students who were awarded scholarship shared their experiences with the foundation and their mentors.

Bahri Malhotra said, “Today I am very happy on this occasion that tree has grown huge and it was started in 2007. My elder brother had told me that you have to do now service and we want to give without any expectations.”

Udgaonkar said, “Its wonderful to see the results of the students who are benefitting from the support of the foundation for studying pure science. I am amazed to see students talking and communicating with confidence to the outside world. So right now you are scholars, a scholar is someone who is expert in something and contribute deeply in that subject.”

Talking on this occasion Dr Mashelkar said, “Today we are talking in terms of social transformation, so the foundation is not only supporting science students but they are bringing a big change. The most important part of this scholarship is not only giving financial help, but to develop all students. So this mentoring process is changing our students, reading books is important aspect. Science is transformative and in daily life we keep getting new experiences. Science is not just going to moon but also on ground level solving the problems of society.”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 21:24 IST