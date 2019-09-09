Curbs reimposed in Valley over Muharram

cities

Restrictions were reimposed in several parts of Srinagar on Sunday and roads were blocked, to foil any plans on taking out Muharram processions in the Valley as authorities apprehended that large congregations might lead to violence.

Muharram processions were taken out by Shia Muslims during this month before the 1990’s. However, the processions have been banned since militancy erupted in the state. Life has remained out of gear in Kashmir since August 5, when the government revoked the state’s special status and suspended communication lines, putting the Valley under a security lockdown.

Commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas were completely sealed off and concertina wires blocked roads every few 100m in parts of uptown as well as old city, where a large number of security forces were deployed to prevent movement of people. Restrictions have been imposed in several parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order in the Valley, officials said.

Owing to strict restrictions, the streets wore a deserted look and at the points where security forces had laid road blocks one could find groups of people on cycles, two-wheelers and cars pleading the forces to let them pass.

“I have travelled a long way from the interiors to reach this point. I have to go to a hospital. Please allow me to pass,” pleaded Abdul Rashid, a middle-aged man on a bike at Barbar Shah, while security forces had blocked a bridge.

DIG, Central Kashmir, VK Birdi, could not be reached for comments as he did not answer the calls.

An official spokesperson on Saturday said in view of the imposition of Section 144 and to avoid any loss of life and property, the government has decided that no processions will be allowed in Srinagar on Muharram.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Chowdhary said,“Restrictions were imposed in some areas owing to Muharram as we did not want any untoward incident.” He added that Shia Muslims can take part in Muharram inside their religious places.

Officials have said the restrictions will remain imposed on Monday as well.

Traditionally, a procession would be taken out from Guru Bazaar to Dal Gate area of the city on 8th Muharram before militancy erupted in the Valley.

Restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the Valley as the situation improved with passage of time. However, authorities have been imposing curbs in vulnerable areas of the Valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.

